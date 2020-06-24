Richa Chadha Starrer ‘Fukrey Returns’: Reasons To Watch The Drama-filled Flick

Richa Chadha is known for essaying strong and challenging roles in some great films. Richa Chadha's movies include Masaan, Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Panga, Section 375, and many more. One of Richa Chadha's films that has received great attention and has tickled the funny bones in masses is the comedy centered flick, Fukrey Returns. Listed below are some of the reasons why one must watch Fukrey Returns.

Reasons to watch Richa Chadha starrer ‘Fukrey Returns’

A sequel to a super hit

The 2013 flick Fukrey won many hearts with its punches, jokes, and light storyline. The film with its focus on diverse characters like Zafar, Choocha, Bholi Punjaban, Huney, and Lali told the tale in a heartwarming style. The film Fukrey showcased the lives of four men who wish to make quick money. They get Bholi Punjaaban, a notorious con to invest in their plan. The men lose her money and end up facing multiple troubles but somehow get Bholi into jail. Fukrey Returns continues the tale of Bholi escaping the jail and coming back to ruin their lives.

Cast of Fukrey Returns

The interesting cast of Fukrey Returns is one of the other reasons to watch the flick. The film stars Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manoj Singh, and Ali Fazal. Most of the actors starring in the film have also been part of some serious other films like the award-winning Masaan, rom-com Sanam Re, Victoria & Abdul, and more. It is interesting to see these actors essay roles in serious flicks and come back together for this comedy-filled roller coaster.

Romance between Bholi and Choocha

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are reportedly dating in real life. However, in the Fukrey series Richa Chadha is seen romancing Varun Sharma's character. The on-screen romance between Bholi and Choocha is one of the perfect reasons to watch this flick. Their love is filled with humour, hatred, and warm fuzzies.

Bholi Punjaban's character

Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey series is one of the important characters. Punjaban's character showcases strength and a sense of fearlessness. The dominant woman charms the masses with her witty jokes. Punjaban's character is one of the reasons to watch this flick as she comes back from jail in Fukrey Returns and sets out to make life miserable for the Fukras.

Déjà Choo

The word Deja Vu sees a twist in the film as it is turned to Déjà Choo keeping the character of Choocha in mind. The character of Choocha in the film plays an eminent role. This quirky yet lame character happens to get premonitions that add twists to the lives of the Fukras. Many wondered if the term Déjà Choo would actually become a real thing just like 'Jugaad' becoming an actual word added to the Oxford dictionary.

