Ozark Cast: Laura Linney, Jason Bateman; Full List Of Characters In The Acclaimed Show

Ozark is an interesting crime drama series based on a man whose money laundering schemes go wrong. The move from Chicago to Ozark with his family on a run from the launderer. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams created the series and produced under the banner of Media Rights Capital. The show is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters and suspenseful twists and turns in the story. Know who is a part of the Ozark cast below.

Ozark cast

Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde

Jason Bateman will reprise his role as Martin Bryde from the first and second season of the Ozark cast. In Ozark season 3, he will once again be seen protecting his family from the goons that are planning to take his life and harm his family for all this wrongdoing. He is shown as a tough, sly and a family man in Ozark.

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

The Ozark season 3 cast also includes Laura Linney who will be seen essaying the role of Wendy Byrde. In the show, Laura’s character is shown as a solid and brave woman and she can go to any extent to protect her loved ones, especially her loved ones. But as shown in the Ozark trailer, it seems like Wendy Bryde is trying to save her marriage from falling apart as she is tired of her husband’s lies. They both are trying very hard to make their marriage work.

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde

In the Ozark season 3 cast, Sofia Hublitz will be seen reprising the role of Charlotte Byrde. She is the elder daughter of Martin and Wendy Bryde in the series. In Ozark season 3, she is shown as a secretive person who is trying to save herself from all the bad. In the trailer, she can be seen dragging a bag of money and soon goes to the car, it definitely seems like she is up to something.

Skylar Gaertner and Jonah Byrde

In the Ozark season 3 cast, Skylar Gaertner will be seen essaying the role of Jonah Byrde. He is the younger son of Martin and Wendy Bryde in the series. In Ozark season 3, he is shown as a timid, quiet, and innocent man, but when the time comes, he definitely knows how to turntables.

Also read | 'Money Heist', 'Ozark' & Other Trending Series On Netflix To Binge-watch

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

In the Ozark season 3 cast, Julia Garner will be seen essaying the role of Ruth Langmore. As seen in the trailer, Ruth Langmore is working for Martin Bryde in his casino. She also seems to be keeping an eye on him and even giving him advice. Her character in the series is shown as a mean and blunt person.

Also read | Will There Be 'Ozark' Season 4? Read Here About Ozark Season 3 Finale And Other Details

Ozark cast supporting actors:

Lisa Emery will be essaying the role of Darlene Snell in the Ozark season 3 cast.

Charlie Tahan will be essaying the role of Wyatt Langmore in the Ozark season 3 cast.

Jordana Spiro will be essaying the role of Rachel in the Ozark season 3 cast.

Jason Butler Harner will be essaying the role of Roy Petty in the Ozark season 3 cast.

Peter Mullan will be essaying the role of Jacob Snell in the Ozark season 3 cast.

Also read | 'Ozark' Season 3 Will Be Streaming On Netflix From March 27

Also read | 'Ozark' Filming Locations: Where Was The Netflix Series Filmed? Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.