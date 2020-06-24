Is 'Fukrey 3' In The Pipeline? Director Hints The Same With This Epic Meme

The Fukrey franchise is considered to be one of the best films in the comedy genre. Both Fukrey and Fukrey Returns have managed to tickle the funny bone of the audiences which had left them wanting for more. The movie also boasted of a stellar star-cast which comprised Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi. Now, it seems that good news is lurking for all the fans of the Fukrey franchise as the makers have now hinted for the third installment of the movie.

Fukrey 3 soon to be underway?

The director of the Fukrey movies, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and the producers, Excel Entertainment have just dropped a hint on their social media that the fans soon may witness the third part of the movie. Mrigdeep shared an epic meme on his social media wherein Panditji essayed by Pankaj Tripathi can be seen telling that Fukrey 3 is soon in the making. The picture further sees Pulkit, Varun, and Ali who essayed the roles of Hunny, Choocha, and Zafar in the movie respectively looking on in an excited manner.

Mrigdeep also shared another two pictures of the Stree actor on his social media. If this was enough, the producers of the movie, Excel Entertainment also shared the meme picture of the filmmaker on their social media which seemed to confirm the latest development. Take a look at the posts hinting towards Fukrey 3.

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba on Fukrey 3

The director also had a conversation with a news agency recently and had shared some words about Fukrey 3. The filmmaker said that Fukrey 3 will have a strong message that people will take away and it will be delivered in a humorous way. He also mentioned that currently, the original story doesn’t mention anything about COVID-19.

But he also hinted that the makers have been thinking and trying to come up with ways to incorporate COVID-19 into the film. The director added that they need to be careful about how they show the COVID-19 in a subtle manner so that it does not look forced. He further said that he would totally make a full-fledged film on COVID-19 with a touch of humor if he cannot add it in his Fukrey 3.

