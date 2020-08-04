Richa Chadha Shares Rare Picture Of Herself On Raksha Bandhan

Richa Chadha is an Indian actress who is known for her roles in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, Sarbjit, Fukrey, and Fukrey Returns. Currently, she is quarantining amidst the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, however, she has a series of releases lined up. Like many Bollywood stars, Richa Chadha too took to Instagram recently to dedicate the Raksha Bandhan festival to all her brothers who have supported her. She shared a rare pic of hers on her official account.

Richa Chadha shares rare pic on Instagram

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated yesterday, on August 3, this year. On the occasion, Richa Chadha shared a pic on her official Instagram account where she could be seen with her brother. She captioned the post by dedicating the day to all her brothers who protected and supported her all these years. She tagged her brothers including Pranav Chadha, Pratyush Sharma, Nishil Prasad, and Anshuman Chadha while thanked the rest of the brothers as well.

Richa Chadha recently did an “Ask Me Anything” segment on Instagram where she was asked many exciting things by her fans. During this activity, Richa Chadha revealed an update on her wedding with beau Ali Fazal as well. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, they shifted their plans to a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The new date of their wedding hasn’t been revealed by them. Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had applied for a registered marriage in a court in Mumbai.

Richa Chadha movies

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the movie Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut. Helmed by filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga did decent business at the box-office. The audience and critics both lauded Richa Chadha's performance in the sports drama. She will be next seen in the film Madam Chief Minister, directed by Subhash Kapoor. She will also be rejoining the filming of movies like Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela, once the pandemic situation allows work to resume as usual again.

