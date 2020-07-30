Richa Chadha Gives An Update On Her Wedding During An 'Ask Me Anything' Session; Read

Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to interact with her fans. In the current situation, when the entire world is on lockdown due to a COVID-19 pandemic, the Sarbjit actor decided to lighten the mood of her 1.8 million fans on Instagram. She did an “Ask Me Anything” segment where she was asked many exciting things by her fans. During this activity, Richa Chadha revealed an update on her wedding with beau Ali Fazal. Read ahead to know more-

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Speaks About Nepotism, Says She Doesn't Seek Validations From Insider's Club

Richa Chadha spill beans on her wedding

The “Ask Me Anything” session gave Richa Chadha’s fans an opportunity to ask about her beauty secret, how she is spending her quarantine days, tips for aspiring actors and more such motivational things. A fan asked Richa Chadha about her wedding with Ali Fazal. In answer to this, the actor answered that 2020 is not going to let them marry. Check out her story-

(Image Credit: Richa Chadha IG)

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Plant 650 Trees In The Memory Of Pulwama Attack Martyrs

In the 'Ask Me Anything' session, one of her fans also asked Richa about her wedding in a quirky way by taking inspiration from her film Fukrey. The fan asked Richa that one of their friends saw a dream of Richa and Ali Fazal's wedding. In response to this, Richa said that the dream is broken. She also pointed out that if 2021 will be good enough and the situation will be better, they would think of their wedding in 2021.

(Image Credit: Richa Chadha IG)

Richa Chadha answered various other questions that gave her fans a chance to know her better. Fans of the actor asked her many questions, ranging from the next season of Inside Edge, the new education policy to Richa Chadha's favourite Hollywood actor. Some also professed their love and admiration for the actor in the 'Ask Me Anything' session.

About Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s relationship

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, they shifted their plans to a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The new year of their wedding hasn’t been revealed by them. Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had applied for a registered marriage in a court in Mumbai. Apart from this, Ali Fazal had also revealed in an earlier interview with an entertainment portal that they had not started the wedding festivities and hence had not made any payments and got saved amid the crisis.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Makes Twitter Account Private; Says 'mindless Scrolling Takes Too Much Time'

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Opens Up About Nepotism, Feels There Needs To Be A Systematic Change

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.