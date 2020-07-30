Richa Chadha's Fan Wishes Best For Ali Fazal & Her, Actor Responds; Check It Out

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is trying her best to interact with fans during the lockdown. She has been putting up pictures, videos and much more on how she spends her day and also being productive at home. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to play ‘Ask Me Anything’. The Fukrey actor was flooded with many questions. Right from her favourite food to her vacation place, Richa answered everything.

However, one particular question grabbed our attention. One of the users sent a sweet message for her and her partner, Ali Fazal and she had a hilarious reply. The user wrote, “No questions this time only pour my love and good wishes to you Ali sir for all your 7 births with him…” To which Richa responded saying, “7 births is too long a time! Along with crying and wicked smile emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Richa Chadha Makes Twitter Account Private; Says 'mindless Scrolling Takes Too Much Time'

Apart from this post, Richa also went on to answer several other questions on how what she does at home during the lockdown to her upcoming projects. Another user went on to ask her when is Inside Edge season 3 coming? The actor replied saying “Very soon! This year”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha Plant 650 Trees In The Memory Of Pulwama Attack Martyrs

It is quite evident with these posts that the actor loves interacting with her fans and netizens and often updates them with happy news, projects and much more. Off late, the actor has been sharing several throwback posts on her Instagram feed.

She recently shared a throwback photoshoot picture where she can be seen striking a stunning pose for the camera. She can be seen sporting a beige long sleeves suit dress. She also completed the outfit with long blowy hairdo, well-done brows, bronze highlighter and glossy lips. Richa also captioned the pic with, “Long hair days...” Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Pushpendra Nath Misra’s Ghoomketu alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles. She will next be seen in Indrajit Lankesh’s Shakeela alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Rajeev Ravindranathan in lead roles. The film is a biopic that is based on the life of adult star Shakeela who dominated the film industry in South India for more than two decades.

Also read | Richa Chadha Speaks About Nepotism, Says She Doesn't Seek Validations From Insider's Club

Also read | Richa Chadha Opens Up About Nepotism, Feels There Needs To Be A Systematic Change

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.