FWICE General Secretary Thanks Salman Khan For His Contribution; Says 'no One Like Him'

General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employee (FWICE), Mr. Ashok Dubey, in an interaction with a national daily, shared that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been actively corresponding with the organisation regarding the relief of the daily wage earners in the film industry.

Dubey informed that the Ready actor has credited an amount of Rs 3000 in personal accounts of 25000 daily wage workers. He thanked the actor and claimed that the Coronavirus crisis has shown them that there is no one like Salman Khan in the film industry.

The General Secretary also said that Salman Khan has been in touch constantly in order to ensure that everything has been taken care of properly. He also revealed that industry members till date have contributed an amount of Rs 2 crore 80 lakhs to FWICE and the Producers Guild has helped with Rs 1 crore 50 lakh in addition to that. He also shared that the amount that Salman Khan has contributed is more than twice of what the entire industry has given so far.

Other Bollywood fraternity members who have generously donated are Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anand Pandit and others. The film industry workers, technicians who depend on their daily wages for sustenance have been badly hit amid this Coronavirus crisis in the country. With the nationwide lockdown extended until May 3, their situation seems to have taken a turn for the worse.

Earlier on Wednesday, Salman Khan vented out at those violating the lockdown guidelines issued by the government as COVID-19 continued to spread at a brisk pace in the country. The actor termed them as ‘jokers’ and said they were putting the entire country at a risk. He also stated that if people would’ve followed all the instructions, coronavirus and the lockdown would have been over by now.

