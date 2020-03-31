Rohit Shetty Donates ₹51 Lakhs To FWICE For The Welfare Of Daily Wage Workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has been taken a hit on all the industries of the country. The worst-hit are the daily wage workers. A huge number of workers have been struck by the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic. To help the workers, Golmaal director Rohit Shetty has taken a step by donating ₹51 Lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for the daily workers of the entertainment business. This step has been initiated in order to help the daily wage workers. Read more to know about Rohit Shetty.

Thank U #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/KCgYcpbtfd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 31, 2020

Rohit Shetty donates ₹51 lakhs to FWICE

The COVID-19 lockdown has brought all the shoots of various films and television series to a halt. This has caused a lot of problems for the people dependent on their day-to-day wages. To help the needy, Rohit Shetty has donated ₹51 Lakhs to FWICE and this was announced by the FWICE chief advisor, Ashok Pandit on social media. Ashok took to his Twitter handle to thank Rohit Shetty for making a significant contribution to the welfare of people dependent on their day to day income.

On the professional front, Rohit Shetty recently spoke a news publishing house and opened about his wish to recreate Bad Boys in Bollywood. Shetty also said he has selected the actors playing the lead roles but said he would not disclose it so soon. He ended the conversation by saying the remake is surely going to happen.

