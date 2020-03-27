Riteish Deshmukh Tells COVID, 'Itna Corona Mujhe Pyaar', Watch Video

Riteish Deshmukh is very active on the social media platforms amidst the 21-day lockdown situation. He has been spending time at home, like the rest of the world, and is trying to make it as positive as possible. On the occasion of Marathi New Year, Deshmukh was seen flaunting his skills as he wore Maharashtrian feta himself. Now, he took to his official Instagram handle and was seen talking to someone who is trying to get under his skin. Deshmukh rejected their proposal and has an epic way of saying no. Read on to know more about this not-a-love story:

Riteish Deshmukh denies a proposal in a musical way

On March 27, 2020, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his official social media handle and posted an animated video that featured himself along with the personification of COVID-19. In the video, fans can see that a red creature with yellow nods, which is the physical representation of coronavirus. It is singing the lines, “Maine kiya tera interzar...” and Deshmukh replies by saying, “Itna CORONA muzhse pyar!!” He then is seen washing his hands with soap and cleaning them to get rid of coronavirus. After the hand wash, the COVID-19 virus is seen dead. Here is the video:

Within an hour, lakhs of fans had liked this video and showered their love on the same with their comments. Deshmukh is always seen sharing such humorous posts on his social media handles. Fans are always seen supporting the actor and are always showing their love and support through their comments.

