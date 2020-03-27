'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Star Aanchal Khurana Reveals Why Paras Unfollowed Her On Instagram

After her Bigg Boss stint, Aanchal Khurana won Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She has a massive fan following but her show did not get as much TRP as her previous show. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was a swayamvar for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, Aanchal Khurana was seen talking about her current equation with Chhabra. Read on to know more about what Khurana has to say about Paras Chhabra and Mahira:

Aanchal Khurana on Paras Chhabra unfollowing her on Instagram

Speaking to a media publication, Aanchal Khurana said how Paras Chhabra and how he has unfollowed her on Instagram. She went on to say that she assumed him to be in a relationship with Mahira. But she was told that Paras Chhabra and Mahira are just ‘good friends’. She revealed that Chhabra was not too sure of getting married but he was open to an engagement on the show. He had told her that if we are able to form a connection with someone then why not try things out.

Aanchal Khurana then stated that she does not see a future with Paras Chhabra. She did not even get enough time with him and also they ended up being in each other’s friend-zone. She said that it is better that they stay as friends. Talking about being unfollowed on Instagram, she said that even she was shocked because they spoke on the phone half an hour before he unfollowed her the first time. She then felt that maybe Mahira does not approve of his friendship with her.

She was okay with it though as she knows that people tend to be possessive of each other when in a relationship. Though he did not say it openly, it was quite evident that there was something more than just friendship between him and Mahira. It is just that they have not accepted it yet.

