Gajendra Chauhan's Birthday: Lesser-known Facts About 'Mahabharat' Star

Actor Gajendra Chauhan is famous for his portrayal of Yudhishthira in the mythological series Mahabharat, which aired between 1988 to 1990. He has also played pivotal roles in Bollywood flicks such as Watan, Janam Se Pehle, Hum Sab Chor Hain, Police Station, and Billa No 786, to name a few. Later on, the actor became the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India or FTII in 2015, before Anupam Kher took over in 2017. So, on the occasion of Gajendra Chauhan’s birthday, we have listed some of the lesser-known facts about the actor that you must check out right away.

Gajendra Chauhan appeared as car salesman in Baghban

Actor Gajendra Chauhan appeared in a small role in Baghban. However, not many people are aware of this fact. He played the role of a car salesman, who sold the car to Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the family drama movie.

Gajendra Chauhan signed Mahabharat for the role of Krishna

About nine years ago, reportedly, Gajendra Chauhan revealed that he signed Mahabharat to play the role of Krishna. Moreover, the actor said that he shot two episodes as the character before the project got postponed by 80 days. Chauhan added that during that period, he signed South movies and had to put on weight. The actor said that when he came back for Mahabharat, they kicked him out as he did not look perfect for the part. Gajendra Chauhan also told that he got depressed on losing out before luck favoured him and the makers called him back to play Yudhishthira.

Gajendra Chauhan started acting career in the eighties

Gajendra Chauhan, in an interview with Hindustan Times, revealed that he hailed from the capital city of Delhi. Moreover, he started his acting career in the eighties. Gajendra Chauhan reportedly learned acting from Roshan Taneja, who worked as a teacher at FTII. After leaving FTII, he opened his academy in Mumbai and the former was one of his students.

Gajendra Chauhan marked Bollywood debut as a villain

Gajendra Chauhan marked his Bollywood debut with Main Chup Nahi Rahoongi. The revenge film told the story of four boys. Chauhan played the role of a villain in it.

