Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj & More To Join Kapil Sharma In 'TKSS' Upcoming Episode

After Ramayan, the star cast of B. R. Chopra's iconic mythological show Mahabharat is all set to grace the stage of Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence. Cast members Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan will reunite in the upcoming episode of TKSS to reminisce the good old Mahabharat days. Earlier today, host Kapil Sharma shared a collage of the quintet's 'Before' and 'After' pictures to announce the news.

Kapil Sharma to have a 'Maha' laughter episode with Mahabharat's cast

On September 24, 2020, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to reveal the guests on TKSS's upcoming episode and they are none other than veteran Mahabharat actors. While Saturday's episode will feature prolific Bollywood film and television actor Annu Kapoor, The Kapil Sharma Show's cast will be joined by five lead actors of 1988's cult TV show, Mahabharat on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon actor gave fans a sneak-peek into the episode's BTS moments and has now revealed which actors will mark their presence on the Mahabharat special episode of the comedy talk show.

By sharing a 'Before' and 'After' collage of the quintet from the DD National show and the Sony TV show respectively, Sharma wrote, "#mahabharat in #tkss #thekapilsharmashow this weekend (sic)". The upcoming episode's guests include Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan who essayed the roles of Lord Krishna, Yudhishthir, Duryodhan, Shakuni and Arjuna in Mahabharat respectively.

The episode will premiere on Sunday, i.e. September 27, 2020. Before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, the lead cast of DD National's Ramayan was invited on the show.

Check out his IG post below:

A couple of days back, Kapil Sharma shared a BTS photograph with his TKSS co-actors Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar as they posed on a chariot. He also played a teased fans on Instagram as he shared a picture of Arjun Firoz Khan from the show's upcoming episode and asked fans to guess his name. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "What’s the name of the actor on tv behind?".

Take a look:

