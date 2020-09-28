What Was Praveen Kumar’s Character In Old 'Mahabharat' From 1988? Details About His Career

Praveen Kumar Sobti essayed the role of Bheem in Mahabharat. Recently, some of the major cast-members of the epic drama had attended the weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The old cast of Mahabharat had a fun time as per their reactions throughout the show. It was the second time that veteran actors came as guests on the show. Before this the Ramayana cast had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Praveen Kumar, who is known for his height and roles, was not part of the appearance. Many might wonder, where he is right now. For all the "Bheem" fans out there, read on to know more updates about him-

Praveen Kumar in Mahabharat

After his gig as Bheem, Praveen Kumar went on to bag many roles which required height and a fit body. He starred in Chacha Choudhary as Sabu. Apart from that, he was seen in shows like Raksha, Meri Aawaz Suno, Ghazab, Humse Na Jeeta Koi, Hum Se Hai Zamana, Lorie and many more.

After his acting career, Praveen Kumar also joined the politics for short period. Praveen Kumar was selected by B R Chopra as Bheem after shortlisting many others. Praveen, at the time, was one of the tallest actors on the set as per a report on Bollywood Life. Before acting and politics, Praveen was an international level hammer-throw and discus-throw athlete.

Mahabharat cast on Kapil Sharma show

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to reveal the guests on The Kapil Sharma Show’s recent episode on September 24. This time, the esteemed guests were none other than veteran Mahabharat actors. While Saturday's episode featured celebrated Bollywood film and television actor Annu Kapoor, The Kapil Sharma Show's cast was joined by five lead actors of 1988's cult TV show, Mahabharat on Sunday. The show witnessed Nitish Bharadwaj, Gajendra Chauhan, Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and Arjun Firoz Khan who essayed the roles of Lord Krishna, Yudhishthir, Duryodhan, Shakuni and Arjuna in Mahabharat respectively as guests.

Old Mahabharat cast

The old Mahabharat cast included Nitish Bharadwaj essaying the role of Shri Krishna. Mukesh Khanna essayed the role of Devavrata along with Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishthir. Apart from that Arjun essayed the role of Arjuna. Roopa Ganguly was essaying the role of Draupadi in the 1988 drama. Pankaj Dheer essayed the role of Karna in Mahabharat's 1988 cast.

Promo Image Credits: Divine Melodies YouTube Screen Grab, Mahabharath Screen Grab.

