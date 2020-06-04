Neena Gupta's On-screen Husband Gajraj Rao Has A 'sweet 16' Birthday Wish For Her

Neena Gupta, who won the hearts of audiences and critics with her performance in blockbuster film Badhaai Ho, celebrates her 61st birthday today i.e July 4, 2020. On account of her birthday, many of the actor's co-stars and fans have been wishing her with sweet messages. But actor Gajraj Rao, who is often paired opposite Neena Gupta on-screen shared one of the most heartwarming posts on his Instagram stories on her birthday. Check it out below -

Gajraj Rao's birthday post for Neena Gupta

Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram stories and shared a montage of photos of him and Neena Gupta. In the caption of the video, Gajraj Rao described Neena Gupta as an amazing co-star and a lively person. He concluded his birthday wish for Neena Gupta by wishing her a happy 16th birthday instead of 61st. Check out glimpses from Gajraj Rao's Instagram story on Neena Gupta's birthday below -

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's on-screen pairing was loved by fans in Badhaai Ho. Neena and Gajraj also starred together in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie also received critical acclaim. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who featured alongside Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also took to his Instagram and wished the actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a photo with Neena Gupta on his Instagram story from the days of Badhaai Ho promotions back in 2018. Ayushmann wished Neena Gupta and also coupled it with a heart emoji. Whereas Neena Gupta also posted a video on her Instagram thanking her fans for all the good wishes received on her birthday. Check it out below -

Currently, Neena Gupta is isolating in Mukteshwar with her husband Vivek Mehra. During an interview with a leading news portal, Neena Gupta shared that being motivated during the lockdown period has been really difficult for her. The actor has been pushing herself to do things like reading or watching some series just to keep herself busy. She expressed that as soon as one sits idle, they start to think about the bad things, but she has been trying her best to stay cheerful through these testing times.

