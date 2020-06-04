Masaba Gupta Shares Throwback Picture Of Neena Gupta To Wish Her 'Happy Birthday'

Masaba Gupta posted a throwback picture of her mother Neena Gupta on the occasion of Neena's Birthday. She captioned the picture "Happy Birthday Mom" and also added some heart emojis and also tagged Neena Gupta. Neena Gupta turned 60 years old today. Masaba also added another throwback picture with Neena, where we can see Masaba as a child and a young Neena Gupta wearing a saree with some flowers in her hair.

Sun never shines out my backside, says Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta recently took to Instagram to wish her mother Neena Gupta on her birthday. As the veteran actor turns 60 years old today, Masaba posted a throwback picture of her mother. In the picture, Neena Gupta looks very young and has a surprised expression on her face. Along with the birthday wish, Masaba finished the caption by writing - 'thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever.' The proverb - "the sun never shines out my backside" means when someone is so in love with the qualities of a person, they think they have no bad qualities. Masaba Gupta also thanked her mother for making her realise the value of this proverb in real life and teaching her humility. Many fans also wished Neena a very happy birthday on Masaba Gupta's post.

Neena Gupta misses her daughter

Neena Gupta who is very active on social media, had a while earlier posted a throwback picture with Masaba on her Instagram. The picture had the caption - Missing my baby, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The picture had a slight mistake and it was that Neena had posted a screenshot and had forgotten to crop out the words - promote and insight below the picture. Masaba had replied to that picture saying that she missed her as well but at least Neena should have cropped the picture. Fans responded to this post saying Neena was 'literally every mom ever' after Masab's comment.

Neena Gupta shared a few stories of her mentions on people wishing her Happy Birthday. She responded by reposting their stories on her Instagram handle and thanked everyone for their wishes. Neena is currently self-isolating with her husband at their home in Uttarakhand.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Masaba Gupta' s Instagram

