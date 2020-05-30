Neena Gupta's Throwback Picture Makes Masaba Say 'screenshot Toh Crop Kar Lo'

Neena Gupta recently shared a throwback picture of herself and daughter Masaba Gupta on her Instagram. The lovely throwback picture is close to perfect but features a tiny mistake - the words 'view insights' and 'promote' i.e. Instagram's instruction buttons are visible below the picture.

Neena Gupta's post gives away the fact that the picture is most probably a screenshot. Neena captions the picture as 'Missing my Baby' to which Masaba Gupta lovingly responds that she also misses her mom and that Neena should have had least cropped the picture before uploading.

Neena Gupta is every mom ever

Neena Gupta has been labelled 'every mom ever' by her fans in the comment as she commits this minor mistake. Masaba Gupta quickly replied: “Miss you too Mummy par screenshot toh crop karlo.” To which Neena responded, “Sorry baby still learning.”

Neena Gupta's fans were quick to pick up on the common conversation bits between parents and children on social media. As the younger generation is quite tech-savvy, the older generation is trying their best to follow up, minor mistakes as such this crop up every time, one fan responded online. Rhea Kapoor, a stylist and producer, also responded to Neena's post saying she also missed her (Masaba Gupta).

Pic Courtesy: Neena Gupta's Instagram

Neena Gupta also recently posted another throwback picture which shows her with Anupam Kher and Rakesh Bedi. She captioned the picture 'Jab hum play karte the' (when we used to perform plays). Fans responded with heart emojis and stated that their plays were always wonderful.

Neena Gupta's Instagram account is quite active as she is self-isolating with her husband. She mentioned in one of her interviews that being under lockdown was quite hard but she was doing fine. The actor also said in the same interview that she tries to keep herself busy as much as she can to beat her quarantine blues.

On the professional front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, and Gajraj Rao among others. The film was loved by the audience for its unique theme and was a box office success.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Neena Gupta's Instagram

