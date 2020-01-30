Ganesh Acharya To File Defamation Suit Against Saroj Khan And Woman Who Filed Complaint

Ganesh Acharya has found himself in multiple controversies over the last fortnight. First, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan accused him of misusing his position to exploit dancers in the entertainment industry. And then, another dancer accused him of depriving her of work, removing her membership from the dancers’ association and even allegedly forcing her to watch porn videos.

READ: Tanushree Dutta Warns Film Fraternity, Demands Ganesh Acharya Be Boycotted

Now, the choreographer has decided to file defamation cases against the women. In a recent interview, Ganesh Acharya termed it as a ‘conspiracy’ to ‘malign’ him. He added that he will file a defamation case against Saroj Khan, claiming that their business has ‘flopped’ since he has entered the association.

Acharya accused Khan and her team of ‘stooping low’, calling her ‘corrupt’ and of earning money ‘illegally’ by sitting at home. He also stated that he will fight against them.

READ: WATCH: Ganesh Acharya's Response On Woman Accusing Him Of Asking Her To Watch Adult Films

Earlier, Saroj Khan had stated that Ganesh Acharya had manipulated the artists of the Cine Dancers Association (CDA). She claimed he had formed his own organisation, badmouthed the CDA and ‘stolen’ its dancers by offering them more momney.

Ganesh Acharya in the interview said his senior was speaking ‘wrong’ and added that she had not come forward to help when CDA was closed.

READ: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya's Brawl Caught On CCTV After 33-yr-old Woman's Complaint

On accuser

A 33-year-old woman had filed a complaint against him with the Maharashtra Women's Commission and Amboli Police Station.

In her complaint she had written, "Whenever I used to reach his office for any work I always found him watching porn videos and he even asked me to watch the porn videos. He also stated that even I will enjoy watching porn videos.

"Listening to this I lost my temper and I knew he was a womaniser and involved in gambling and cricket batting too so I will complain against you to the association and police (sic)."

Reacting to it, Acharya said that he has never met her. He added that this allegation was made against him since he has taken a stand against the co-ordinators, while supporting dancers and dance masters.

READ: Saroj Khan Slams Ganesh Acharya For Misusing His Position, Read Here

(With Agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.