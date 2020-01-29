Tanushree Dutta Warns Film Fraternity, Demands Ganesh Acharya Be Boycotted

Following a harassment complaint against Ganesh Acharya by a 33-year-old woman, Tanushree Dutta has urged the Bollywood industry to boycott the ace-choreographer. Claiming that Acharya has been abusing his power and position 'to bully and take advantage' of vulnerable young newcomers, the actor alleged that he has been hiding behind the powerful male superstars who work with him.

READ: Saroj Khan Slams Ganesh Acharya For Misusing His Position, Read Here

Tanushree asks film fraternity to stay away from Bollywood

Referring to her harassment case against Nana Patekar, the 35-year-old stated that the choreographer was party to all the harassment she faced on the sets and alleged that he went on to spoil her name and reputation after the incident. Warning the film fraternity, she said, "Stay away from Ganesh Acharya otherwise your own reputation will be joined to his character. I'm sure many more girls and boys will come out about his misbehavior and shady business, opening floodgates in the future."

READ: Actor Tanushree Dutta's Advocate Nitin Satpute Booked By Police On Molestation Charges

Acharya was accused of depriving 33-year-old Divya Kotian of work, demanding commissions from income and allegedly forcing her to watch porn videos. As per a complaint letter filed by Kotian at the Amboli Police Station and Maharashtra Women' Commission, Ganesh Acharya who became the secretary of IFTCA (Indian Film & Television choreographers association), used to frequently call Divya at his office and ask her to watch adult films with him.

READ: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya's Brawl Caught On CCTV After 33-yr-old Woman's Complaint

In the first response to a news agency, the ace choreographer asserted that he would file a case against all those who have leveled allegations against him (Divya Kotian, Saroj Khan & others), claiming that people are tainting him as he is doing good work, while the others are doing 'Goondaism & drama'.

Emphasising that the 33-year-old woman (Kotian) has no proof against him, he said, "They are just trying to defame me, I will move courts and I demand proof over all the allegations".

READ: Ganesh Acharya Hits Back At Saroj Khan After She Accused Him Of Exploiting Dancers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.