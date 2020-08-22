Ganesh Chaturthi: Chennai Woman With 3500 Idols Decorates Home With COVID Themed Ganpati

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, a woman from Chennai, Tamil Nadu decorated her home with COVID-19 themed Ganpati idols. Nandini Vignesh from Chennai is a collector of Lord Ganesha's idols and has travelled to different places to collect them. This Chennai housewife currently has 3500 Ganpati idols at home.

"We started collecting Ganesha idols & now we have 3500 idols at home. We travelled to many places to collect idols," said Chennai resident Nandini Vignesh.

Tamil Nadu: A Chennai housewife decorates her house with Corona-themed Ganesha & thousands of Ganesha idols to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.



This Ganesh Chaturthi, people across the country are getting creative with the Ganesha idols. From sanitizer Ganpati to Coronawarrior Ganpati, we've seen it all. People in India are also going eco-friendly with their Ganpati idol after PM Modi urged them to be a little more sensitive towards the environment. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people have also come up with creative solutions like online darshan and doorstep visarjan of Lord Ganesha idols this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bengaluru's Corona-warrior Ganpati

Amid the COVID-19, idol makers in Karnataka's capital have started making Ganesha idols dressed as health care workers for Ganesh Chaturthi. The artisans aim to pay a tribute to the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by making corona-warrior Ganpati. "We are facing COVID. We have to tell people to pray to Lord Ganesh for the betterment of the situation throughout the world," said Shridhar, an idol maker from Bengaluru.

Lucknow's Eco-Friendly Ganesha idol

A Lucknow based NGO has been making Ganpati idols out of eco-friendly materials. They have also included plantable seeds in their idols which can be used by people to grow a house plant after the festival. The NGO has added Giloy and Tulsi seeds, which are expensive, in the diyas and idols so that the people can have plantable seeds without burning a hole in their pockets.

Indore's COVID-19 Chocolate Ganpati

Nidhi Sharma, an Indore resident has decided to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi by making a chocolate Ganesha idol for the festival. She made a coronavirus themed chocolate Ganesha and will immerse it in milk on Ganesh Chaturthi. After the visarjan, Nidhi plans to distribute this chocolate milk among the poor and needy people as reported by Mid-day.

Mumbai's Sanitizer Ganesha

An idol maker from Mumbai went as far as making a 'sanitizer Ganesha idol' on Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19. This Ganpati Idol has been installed with sensors as well as a sanitizer dispenser. So, every time a devotee places his hands under it, it dispenses hand sanitizer. The artisan says that he has used sanitiser in the weapon of the idol which symbolises that Lord Ganesha will save people from COVID-19.

Mumbai's Ganpati Visarjan Raths

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has launched a new initiative to help the people in Mumbai do the Ganpati Visarjan without stepping out of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. BJYM has launched a Ganpati Visarjan Rath under an initiative called 'Visarjan Aaplya Dari'. It is aimed at helping senior citizens immerse their Ganpati idols without putting their lives at risk.

