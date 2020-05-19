Can Hugh Jackman Match Up To Jaideep Ahlawat In Hollywood's Version Of Gangs Of Wasseypur?

Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the most critically acclaimed movies in Bollywood. The 2012 Indian crime thriller is directed by Anurag Kashyap who has also co-written the film with Zeishan Qadri. Gangs of Waseypur is the first instalment in two-part series. The film is set against the backdrop of coal mafia in Dhanbad. The movie shows the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between crime families of early 1940s to the mid-1990s.

Gangs of Wasseypur had a strong star cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie was a huge success in India and overseas but what if the movie is ever made in Hollywood? Here is a look at the Gangs of Wasseypur cast in Hollywood.

Hugh Jackman as Shahid Khan

The character of Shahid Khan is played by Jaideep Ahlawat in Gangs of Wasseypur. Jaideep Ahlawat is recently seen in the web series Paatal Lok. His performance is being praised by critics and audiences alike. In the Hollywood version of the film, Hugh Jackman can play the role of Shahid Khan with perfection.

Image Credits: Jaideep Ahlawat and Hugh Jackman Instagram

Joaquin Phoenix as Sardar Khan

Manoj Bajpayee did a fantastic job as Sardar Khan in the movie. The witty yet extremely violent character can be played by Joaquin Phoenix. Joaquin Phoenix has proved that he can do any type of role with the utmost ease.

Image Credits: Manoj Bajpai and joaquinlphoenix Instagram

Charlize Theron as Durga

Durga is the second wife of Sardar Khan. Charlize Theron can play this role as she has the looks and acting skills required to pull off this role. It would be interesting to see Charlize Theron and Joaquin Phoenix together on screen.

Image Credits reemasenfan and Charlize Theron Instagram

Salma Hayek as Nagma Khan

The fierce character of Nagma Khan was played by Richa Chadha in the original movie. Salma Hayek will be the ideal person to play this role. She has a vast experience of playing such characters throughout her career.

Image Credit: Richa Chadha and Salma Hayek Instagram

Tom Hanks as Ramadhir Singh

The leader of rival family to Sardar Khan was played by Tigmanshu Dhulia in Gangs Of Wasseypur. Tom Hanks will be the perfect choice as Ramadhir Singh with his amazing dialogue delivery. The rivalry of Joaquin Phoenix and Tom Hanks will be a treat for the viewers.

Image Credits: Tom Hanks and holy_waters_india_journeys Instagram

Johnny Depp as Faizal Khan

The role of Faizal Khan is important in not just the first but in the sequel of the movie too. Johnny Depp with his stellar acting skills becomes just the perfect man to play this character. Nawazuddin Siddiqui had played this character in the original movie.

Image Credits: Johnny Depp and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Helena Carter as Mohsina

Huma Qureshi had played the character of Mohsina in the film. Mohsina is the love interest of Faizal Khan who later becomes his wife. Helena Carter would be ideal to play this role as she will be seen along with Johnny Depp on screen.

Image Credits: helena_carter and Huma Qureshi Instagram

Bruce Willis as Sultan Qureshi

The character of Sultan Qureshi is one of the pivotal roles in the movie. The witty and violent character of Sultan Qureshi can be played by Bruce Willis in the Hollywood version of the movie. Pankaj Tripathi had done a fabulous job in the original movie playing Sultan Qureshi.

Image Credits: Pankaj Tripathi and Bruce Willis Instagram

Robert De Niro as Nasir Ahmed

Nasir Ahmed is a trusted aide of Sardar Khan and his family. Piyush Mishra played this role in the movie. Robert De Niro with his years of experience in acting becomes the perfect actor to play this role of a trusted aide and advisor.

Image Credits: robertdenirodaily and Piyush Mishra Instagram

