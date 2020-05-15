Jaideep Ahlawat recently spoke about his role in Amazon Prime’s web series Paatal Lok. The actor has already been a part of several Bollywood films. However, the series of Paatal Lok has been his first venture as a lead in an online platform. Hence the actor spoke about his experience and the web series in an interview with a news portal.

Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat speaks about his work in new crime thriller series

Jaideep Ahlawat expressed that he was extremely delighted to play a lead role in the web series. The actor even mentioned that it was this aspect that excited him the most apart from the story. Further on, he said that the project had several hardworking and talented people involved hence he could not let Paatal Lok go. The actor added that he is quite satisfied with his journey in the industry. Jaideep Ahlawat went on to say that a project like Paatal Lok could have been offered to him earlier, as he had already established himself as an actor who could act well. According to Jaideep Ahlawat, he is perfect for these types of stories and admitted that he wished that Paatal Lok would happen a bit earlier in his career.

The actor was asked about his preparation for the role of his character, to which Jaideep Ahlawat mentioned that the character he plays was well described. It was this element that made it easier for him to create a certain character in his mind. However, Jaideep Ahlawat admitted that despite a few instructions already provided to him, he went the extra mile to create a backstory for the character as to why he is the way he is. The actor admitted that he wanted to create a background for the character which would explain why talks and walks a certain way. The rest Jaideep Ahlawat admitted he picked up straight from the script.

When asked about working with his co-stars, Jaideep Ahlawat admitted that he has been fortunate enough to have worked with co-stars who share a good rapport with him. Speaking of Paatal Lok, the actor mentioned he shares a good relationship with Abhishek Banerjee off-screen, hence this helped both of them with their characters. Jaideep Ahlawat mentioned that it is this good equation that makes it easier for an artist to work with another. The actor also said that he learnt a lot while working with his co-stars just by simply observing them.

