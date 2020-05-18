'Paatal Lok' Star Jaideep Ahlawat Talks About Venturing Out To Cover All Genres

Jaideep Ahlawat has been the talk of the town ever since his Amazon Prime show, Paatal Lok, released. The actor recently spoke to an entertainment portal about his experience on the show and the kind of roles that he is inclined towards. He said that he wishes to try content of all kind, he is just waiting for the opportunity.

Jaideep Ahlawat talks about his wish to venture out

Jaideep Ahlawat recently spoke to a leading daily about his plans with acting and how he is planning to take up his roles in the future. When asked about the kind of roles that he is craving to give a shot, he said that there are a lot of roles of a different kind. He feels he has just started with his career. He wants to try action, romance, and comedy as well. The actor said that he is even willing to dance if a role requires him to do it. He pointed towards Sudeep Sharma who saw him in a role that he himself never thought of playing. Jaideep Ahlawat said that most of the characters that he has been portraying so far have all been very dominating and re-assuring. He was of the opinion that he probably gets these roles because of the way he looks. However, Hathi Ram (his character from Paatal Lok), has been the exact opposite with traits like repressed and unsure about what he wants. He said that he enjoyed playing the character in every way.

Read Paatal Lok Review: Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime's New Crime Thriller

Also read After CarryMinati, YouTube Reviews Elvish Yadav And Lakshay Chaudhary’s Videos

Jaideep Ahlawat also spoke about the multiple negative characters that he has played in his career. He said that after Commando, he got a lot of hardcore villain roles. He also said that he decided to stay out of them because he did not want to do the same kind of thing over and over. However, he said that if he got a well written negative role then he was happy to do it. But at the moment, such roles coming his way have not been in his control but if it does in the future, he will be in for it.

Read 'Its A Great Responsibility': Jaideep Ahlawat On Playing Lead Role In 'Pataal Lok'

Also read '13 Reasons Why' Creator Reveals He Read Reviews Of Famous Show Endings Before Creating S4

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Amazon Prime Video India )

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.