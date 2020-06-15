Gangs Of Wasseypur Quiz: Are You A True Fan Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Cult Classic?

Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap was one of the most popular Indian crime drama movies to be released in 2012. Although the movie was shot as a single film of over five hours, no Indian theatre agreed to screen a five-hour film and was therefore released in two parts, both of which were released in the same year. Gangs of Wasseypur stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Tripathi.

Gangs of Wasseypur did exceptionally well with a box office collection of nearly 27.85 crores. It was liked by both audiences and critics. Given below are some of the Gangs of Wasseypur trivia questions. Check out the Gangs of Wasseypur quiz to find out how well you know the film.

Gangs of Wasseypur quiz

1. What is the name of Sardar Khan's father?

(Image Credits: Eagle Home Entertainments YouTube channel)

Shahid Khan

Faizal Khan

Ramadhir

Dheeraj Khan

Danish Khan

2. Complete the dialogue: Khana khao, taqat aayega. ______

(Image Credits: Eagle Home Entertainments YouTube channel)

Sabka badla lega re, tera Faizal.

Bahar jaake bezzatti mat karana.

Bahar jaake maat khana.

Sabka badla lena hai.

Warna thak jayenge

3. What is the name of Sardar Khan's son in the movie?

(Image Credits: Eagle Home Entertainments YouTube channel)

Shahid Khan

Zeeshan Khan

Perpendicular

Tangent

Bullet Raja

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vineet Kumar Singh play the roles of Richa Chaddha’s sons in the movie. What do they call her throughout the film?

(Image Credits: Eagle Home Entertainments YouTube channel)

Amma

Maa

Budhiya

Dadi maa

Ammi

5. What was the name of Sardar Khan's second wife?

(Image Credits: Eagle Home Entertainments YouTube channel)

Durga

Radha

Parvati

Saraswati

Lakshmi

6. Whose voiceover is used to narrate the whole story?

(Image Credits: Eagle Home Entertainments YouTube channel)

Manoj Bajpayee

Piyush Mishra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Pankaj Tripathi

Richa Chaddha

7. Where was Gangs of Wasseypur filmed?

(Image Credits: Eagle Home Entertainments YouTube channel)

Bihar and Delhi

Varanasi and Kota

Delhi and Kota

Varanasi and Bihar

Bangalore and Kochi

8. Which film are Perpendicular and Tangent watching on the television?

(Image Credits: Eagle Home Entertainments YouTube channel)

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Munna Bhai MBBS

Lagaan

Dev.D

Agneepath

The answer key for Gangs of Wasseypur quiz

1. Shahid Khan

2. Bahar jaake bezzatti mat karana.

3. Perpendicular

4. Budhiya

5. Durga

6. Piyush Mishra

7. Varanasi and Bihar

8. Munna Bhai MBBS

