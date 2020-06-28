Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut & Other Female Actors Who Played Prominent Parts In Gangster Dramas

Several Gangster drama films have been made in Bollywood, but only a few manage to leave an impact on the critics and audiences both. Gangster dramas give the viewers an insight into the lives of thugs, who are engaged in a highly dangerous and illegal profession. However, in some Gangster dramas, female actors also played important roles, which made the story even more interesting. Here we have compiled a list of Gangster dramas in which female actors played significant roles, and made their presence felt. Take a look. 

Female actors who played significant roles in gangster dramas 

Kangana Ranaut (Gangster: A Love Story)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kangana Ranaut's debut film which got her a lot of recognition in the Hindi Film Industry is 2006's Gangster. Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Anurag Basu, Gangster: A Love Story is a romantic drama film. Featuring Kangana, Shiney Ahuja and Emran Hashmi in lead roles, the Kangana Ranaut starrer was a commercial success at the box-office. Shiney Ahuja played the role of a very famous and 'wanted' Gangster in the Bhatt film. Kangana on the other hand played the role of his love interest in the movie as Simran. 

Prachi Desai (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Another highly popular Gangster saga is Ekta Kapoor and Milan Luthria's Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, and Prachi Desai in this riveting gangster drama. Emraan and Ajay played Gangsters in the Crime-Drama movies. Prachi Desai essayed the role of Emraan Hashmi's romantic partner in the movie, her innocent portrayal in the film as a girl next door, won her a lot of appreciation.

Katrina Kaif (Welcome)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anees Bazmee gave a gangster film a comic twist with his blockbuster Bollywood film Welcome. Released in 2007, Welcome is a story of two high-profile thugs who pretend to be noblemen, in order to get their only sister married into a decent household. Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar played gangsters in the romantic-comedy film. Katrina Kaif played their sister Sanjana, who falls in love with Akshay Kumar, and make plans to convince his brother to leave the underworld. 

Aishwarya Rai (Sarkar Raj)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared screen space with her real-life husband and father in law in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar Raj. The movie is the second edition of Sarkar, a story of a powerful gangster. All Sarkar films deal with the twists and turn in Sarkar's life. Aishwarya Rai played the female lead, as a CEO in this crime drama. Her character stands tall in front of Sarkar, a gangster, played by Amitabh Bachchan. 

 

 

 

