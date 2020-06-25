Kriti Sanon And Other B-town Actors Who Spoke Up Against Body Shaming

On numerous occasions, several Bollywood divas have been brutally body-shamed on social media. Take a look at the list of B-town leading ladies who not only spoke about being body-shamed, but also gave a fitting reply to their haters.

Bollywood Actors Who Spoke About Being Body Shamed

Kriti Sanon

A few years back Raabta actress Kriti Sanon was ruthlessly body-shamed by Bhairavi Goswami. Bhairavi played a supporting role in Hate Story, the actor took her twitter to comment on Kriti's body-type. Kriti's fans were quick to repond and slammed the 'Hate Story' actor. During an event when Kriti Sanon was asked about this whole incident, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor asked "Who is Bhairavi Goswami ?" in return. Also during an interview, with a leading entertainment portal, Kriti Sanon said that she was glad that Bhairavi got a little publicity because of her, and cracked up laughing.

Parineeti Chopra

Ever since her debut in the Hindi film industry, Parineeti Chopra has been body-shamed time and again. She has been numerous times been subjected to rude comments online and have pulled up for her sense of style. But Parineeti never ever let these trolls affect her in any manner. While interacting with a media portal in a candid conversation, Parineeti Chopra said that "Body-Shaming is Disprespectful". The Pinky Aur Sandeep Farrar actor also talked about how the entertainment industry is exposed to such criticism, as actors are required to look a certain way. If not, they receive hate messages and are trolled.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is one such artist who is known for her strong opinions. But unfortunately, Vidya, similar to Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra, has also been a victim of body shaming. She also had to face criticism for her sense of style. However, the way Vidya shut down her trolls was good a lesson in itself. The Dirty Picture actor took to her Instagram to share a video, wherein she is singing a song based on body-shaming. She also did an entire radio show on this subject and talked fiercely against such angst faced by celebs.

