Sonam Kapoor Pens Sweet Note For Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His 58th Birthday

Ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 58th birthday on February 24. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, took to her Instagram stories to pen a sweet note on the occasion of his birthday. She also thanked him for her first chance in the movie.

Sonam Kapoor's note on the occasion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday

Sonam shared a collage of pictures clicked with the director on various occasions. She also wrote in the caption, "Wish you a very happy birthday Sanjay Sir. Thank you for all that you have taught me about the world of cinema and for giving me my first chance in Saawariya".

Sonam Kapoor's debut movie

Sonam Kapoor's debut movie Saawariya released in 2007. It received a lukewarm response at the Box Office but marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. It is also loosely based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights. The plot of this movie revolves around a carefree artist who falls in love with a girl who rejects his advances. She is waiting for her lover who has promised to return. One will have to watch the movie to know if these characters have a happy ending. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has delivered some of the blockbuster movies in Bollywood. His movies are known for their grandeur in terms of sets and costumes. He made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996 which received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film. He shot to fame with his hit movies Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas which earned him a BAFTA nomination and Black. Some of his other notable works are Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Rowdy Rathore.

His latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi is widely anticipated by his fans. The stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Gangubai Kathiawadi's release date is announced as July 30, 2021. The plot of this movie revolves around a young girl who is sold to a brothel by her lover. She then grows up to become the madam of the brothel in Kamathipura. Dancer Shantanu Maheshwari will make his Bollywood debut with this movie.

Image courtesy- @sonamkapoor Instagram and PTI

