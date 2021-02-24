Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Real Photo Vs. Alia Bhatt’s Look In The Film | See Pictures

Gangubai Kathiawadi will see Alia Bhatt playing completely different roles from the ones she has played in the past. While she has played films that have been inspired by true events in the past, the role of Gangubai visibly appears to have a different shade than the rest. Ever since the first look of this film was shared, fans had been waiting for the film to arrive. Recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s real photo went viral on social media, and the comparisons between her original look and the look of the ‘reel life’ Gangubai has been going on.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s real photo vs. Alia Bhatt’s look

The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai which describes the story of a well-known mafia queen called Gangubai Kothewali. The plot of the film will show a young girl who goes on to become a feared mafia queen who rules the streets of Kamathipura. The real picture of Gangubai that went viral on social media shows her at an old age, but it is visibly clear that her look has been carefully sported by Alia in the teaser of the film. While there are striking similarities in both the look, Alia has added some features in her look to capture her character better.

The original photo shows Gangubai wearing a white saree, with the cloth covering her head. The ‘teeka’ on her forehead has been adopted by Alia in her look as well. The teaser of the film has shown that the actor will be portraying the character’s development over the years, from a young girl to a reigning don. To add weight to her character’s look, Alia can be seen wearing a nose ring and has bold eye makeup. She is consistently seen in a white outfit throughout the teaser as well. Her look in the film has also been praised by netizens.

Image courtesy: @learnartful Twitter

From looks to dialogue delivery - she nailed everything âœ¨â¤#GangubaiKathiawadi pic.twitter.com/WHOhh8aOtq — Ranbir's Reet Forever â™¡ (@proudranbirian) February 24, 2021

Very powerful personality looks amazing in #GangubaiKathiawadi — Paresh K Rawal (@kashyap_paresh) February 24, 2021

The actor and the makers have thus made an accurate attempt at capturing the real look of Gangubai, quite similar to what is visible in the original photo. Alia Bhatt has previously played challenging characters like this as well, in films like Udta Punjab, Raazi and more. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by the ace director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will be releasing in theatres on July 30.

