Kangana Ranaut To Make Important 'Thalaivi' Announcement On Jayalalithaa's Birthday

There has been a lot of wait for Thalaivi ever since it was announced. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of the late politician and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa. Fans had been waiting for an update on this film after the posters were shared a while back. Kangana has now given a heads up about a new update and has revealed that she will be sharing it later in the day. The actor has shared the exact time when the update will be announced, which has left her fans even more excited.

Kangana Ranaut to share Thalaivi update

Thalaivi is arguably one of the most anticipated Bollywood films in the times to come, as the audience will be witnessing a biopic of the J. Jayalalithaa, who was one of the most influential politicians in the country. Kangana Ranaut has stepped into her shoes to portray her on screen, and had shared the first posters of the film a while back. In her recent tweet, the actor has said that she would be making a major announcement at 6:35 p.m. today, as it is also an occasion of Jayalalithaa’s 73rd birth anniversary.

The tweet started immediately receiving excited reactions from her fans, who had been in a wait for a new announcement about this biopic. They expressed their excitement for this film and said that they have been waiting for the film to release. Many netizens also sent their birthday wishes to the real ‘Thalaivi’ and praised her. The announcement is expected to reveal new information on the trailer, or quite possibly the release date of the film as well. Apart from Kangana herself, the Thalavi cast also has other popular actors such as Arvind Sami, Prakash Raj, Nassar and others.

Besides Thalaivi, Kangana has another upcoming film titled Dhaakad under her belt, which is still in the production stage. The actor was last seen in the film Panga, which was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Some of the other films of Kangana include Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, among others.

