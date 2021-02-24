Warina Hussain Ushers In Her Birthday At An Orphanage; Thanks Girls For Making Her Day

Actor Warina Hussain's birthday was celebrated on February 23. As the actor ushered in her birthday, she decided to celebrate her birthday at an orphanage with the kids. She also wrote a heartwarming note on social media thanking the little girls for making her day.

Warina Hussain celebrates her birthday with orphans kids

On the occasion of her birthday, Warina Hussain visited an orphanage to celebrate her special day. She cut a Ludo print cake with the children while they sang the birthday song for her. Warina wore a powder blue hoody and white sneakers to keep her look simple. She also learnt Marathi from the young girls at the orphanage. She wrote that she will never be able to fill the absence of their parents but she can surely make them smile even if it were for a moment.

She added, "Not everyone has the privileges of their parent's unconditional love. All I wish for today is a beautiful life full of hope and glitter for all these cuties." She thanked the 'little princesses' for making her day. Take a look at Warina Hussain's Instagram post as she celebrates her birthday with the orphan girls.

A sneak peek into Warina Hussain's Instagram

Warina shared a video of a customised pendant shaped like a space ship. It also had a tiny alien in it and it was engraved with the words 'I want to believe.' She wrote that the pendant was custom made for her with 12 different metals. She played the song Alien Trap in the background sung by Kintaro. Warina also shared a video she took on the midnight of her birthday. She wrote that there weren't many people to celebrate her birthday so she was singing it for herself as she cut her cake. She also unboxed her gift box and removed a tiara and a mic. She wore a yellow velvet pyjama suit as she celebrated her birthday around a special birthday setup. Take a look at Warina Hussain's Instagram posts she shared recently.

