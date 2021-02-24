Karan Singh Grover Spends Time With 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' Actor Ayaz Khan

Actor Karan Singh Grover recently took to Instagram to share photos of his lovely evening with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Ayaz Khan and her Jannat Khan on the resort W Maldives. On February 23, Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday with Bipasha, Ayaz, and Jannat Khan in the Maldives.

Karan Sigh Grover spends time with Ayaz and Jannat Khan

Fans showered their love on the post of Karan Singh Grover. The post has received more than 21,000 likes and 100 comments on Instagram. Many fans loved the photos of Karan Singh Grover and the Khan family while several others were sending belated birthday wishes. Several other fans also pointed out that both Dr. Subhankar and Dr. Armaan are together in the same place which was the role of Ayaz and Karan respectively in the TV show Dill Mill Gaye. Check out some of the reactions from fans and followers below:

Karan Singh Grover's social media presence

Karan Singh Grover is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated and entertained. Karan and Bipasha jetted off to the Maldives to ring in Karan’s 39th birthday. The duo was also accompanied by Karan’s best friend, Ayaz Khan, and his wife, Jannat Khan. He recently shared a video in which we can see him enjoying a meal by staying in a swimming pool. He captioned the photo and said, " Now That's a WOW birthday!!!". Take a look at the post below:

Fans poured their love on the video post and wished him a very happy birthday. Actor Arti Singh and creative director Palki Malhotra also wished him a happy birthday. The post garnered more than 3 lakh views and 1000 comments. Take a look at some of the comments:

About Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover made his acting debut with a television show called Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi which was a huge hit. He then appeared in a very popular medical youth drama called Dill Mill Gaye along with Ayaz Khan. The actor then became an instant hit and was then seen in a very popular show called Qubool Hai. Karan Singh will be reprising his role for the second part of Qubool Hai which is going to be released very soon.

Image Credits: @karansinghgrover Instagram

