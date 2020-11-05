Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to tie the knot, couple makes announcement on Instagram

Amid speculation over their relationship over the past few weeks, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have finally confirmed they are a couple. Their first post confirming the relation, came with a special announcement, that they are set to tie the knot soon. Zaid Darbar, who is the son of Ismail Darbar, has proposed to the actor and ‘she said yes.’

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to tie the knot

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo from the moment when he popped the question. The couple was seen looking into each other’s eyes as they held balloons. One of them had the important words on it, ‘She said yes.’

The caption only had the ring emoji to suggest that they had formalised the relationship.

Congratulations were in order for the would-be couple with celebrities like Diandra Soares and Simran Kaur Mundi wishing the couple.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's relationship

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been a topic of the rumour mills recently, ever since they started posted dance videos together. Later, they started posting loved up pictures, often with cryptic captions. A recent example of this had been grand birthday celebrations of Zaid Darbar.

Their captions and the manner in which they were seen bonding in them had left no doubt in their fans' minds about their relationship.

However, they had not confirmed their relationship, while reports claimed that they could tie the knot at the end of December this year.

Gauahar Khan, who had recently featured in the 14th season of Bigg Boss, has been in the industry for over 15 years, with prominent roles in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Begum Jaan. She has also done cameos and performances in many hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ishaqzaade.She has also featured in numerous TV shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and more.

Zaid is known for his dance videos and vlogs on Instagram. His father Ismail Darbar has composed music for popular albums like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

