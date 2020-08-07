Samir Sharma's Death: Gaurav Chopra Mourns Co-star's Demise, Says 'it Feels Personal'

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Samir Sharma died by suicide on August 5, 2020. As soon as the heart-wrenching news of his tragic death broke the internet, heartfelt condolences from co-stars and other celebrities of the television industry started pouring in on social media. Popular TV actor and Sharma's Dil Kya Chahta Hai co-actor, Gaurav Chopra shared his fondest memories with the late actor on Twitter to mourn his death.

Gaurav Chopra says Samir Sharma's death 'feels personal'

Samir Sharma's death has come as a huge shock for the entire television fraternity, especially the ones who have worked with him in the past. As soon as his friend and former co-star, Gaurav Chopra heard the news of Sharma's demise, he took to his Twitter handle to reminisce the good old Dil Kya Chahta Hai days and expressed how the actor's death feels personal to him.

Sharing a poster of Dil Kya Chahta Hai, Chopra narrated how they met in 2005 and became friends in a Twitter thread dedicated to the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor.

In one of his tweets, Gaurav explained how they weren't in touch but the loss feels personal as he wrote, "the camaraderie and warmth was there throughout. The most crazy part of our lives as actors is that we adjust as people with new roles.make new friends , adapt to new surroundings and people. Unfortunately We weren’t in touch for some years now. This feels personal. Again. (sic)".

Check out his tweets below:

#dilkyachahtahai (2005) on #starone was where I met @samirsharma5d for the first time. He was from bangalore and debuting with the show. It was a show about 4 friends ; samir played Nitin Pasricha my character's childhood friend.Some very warm and happy moments were spent here.

By this time I was already doing multiple tv projects but he was starting and so there would be long conversations about work and life. Such bonhomie between us 4.

Incidentally he again played my best friend in #LeftRightLeft (2006-2008)

Incidentally he again played my best friend in #LeftRightLeft (2006-2008)

We didn't have too many scenes together-

- but the comraderie and warmth was there throughout. The most crazy part of our lives as actors is that we adjust as people with new roles.make new friends , adapt to new surroundings and people. Unfortunately We weren’t in touch for some years now.

This feels personal. Again.

For everyone who is stressed and down , feeling negative or pressured this kind of news is and can become a way out. Pls take care of everyone close to you. We live in a fickle world of pretention . Actors specially. WE NEED TO BUILD MENTAL IMMUNITY FIRST.

Rest in peace my friend. My wishes and prayers for his family.

And a shoutout to all who are feeling negative. . Pls reach out to close ones. There can be more Beauty to life if we look for it ...

constant news and chatter about suicides might seed the thought in others too.🙏🏼

About Samir Sharma's death

According to police reports, Sharma had apparently committed suicide two days ago. In a statement to PTI, Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes said, "We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be a suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy". Samir was found dead at his residence in Malad. The 44-year-old was reportedly found hanging by a night duty watchman, who later alerted the entire society. According to Malad police, the actor had rented his apartment this year in February.

(Image credit: Gaurav Chopra and Samir Sharma Instagram)

