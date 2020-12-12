Geeta Kapur Sends Out A Heartfelt 'Get Well Soon' Message For Recovering Remo D'Souza

Choreographer and celebrity judge Geeta Kapoor recently took to Instagram to wish her close friend and co-worker Remo D’Souza a speedy recovery after he suffered a heart attack on Friday. She posted a picture with Remo and Terrence Lewis from the sets of a television reality show where all three choreographers were a part of the judging panel. Through the caption for the post, she indicated that she has been praying for his speedy recovery while also expressing her love. Her fans have also flooded the comments section with affection as they want Remo D’Souza to get back to normal as soon as possible.

Geeta Kapur’s best wishes for Remo D’Souza

Celebrated choreographer Geeta Kapur recently took to Instagram to pass on a message to Remo D’Souza, who has been under treatment after undergoing an angioplasty surgery. She posted a picture on her feed where she was seen hugging Remo D’Souza while he was seated on his allotted chair at the reality TV show set. Terrence Lewis is also spotted in the picture as he stands close to Geeta Kapur while wearing a sweet smile across his face.

Remo D’Souza and Geeta Kapur are also seen holding hands while they pose blissfully for the cameras. Geeta Kapur has opted for a simple and vibrant traditional attire while Terrence and Remo are seen in casual outfits.

In the caption for the post, Geeta Kapur has mentioned that she is sending out her love and affection for her close friend who is still in the recovery stage. She has mentioned Remo D’Souza as her darling and has asked him to get well soon and get back to normal within days. She has also written that this message is not just from her, but also from all his fans who have been praying for him but have been unable to reach him directly. Have a look at the post here.

In the caption for the post, a bunch of people have spoken about how they have been praying for him while being at their homes. A few people have hoped that he will get well soon while others have used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves. Have a look.

