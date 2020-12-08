Siddarth Gupta Of 'Vaaste' fame To Groove In Remo D'souza’s Upcoming Song 'Dil Na Todunga'

Siddarth Gupta, who was last seen in the music albums titled Vaaste and Besharam Bewaffa, is all set to groove in Remo D'souza’s upcoming song, Dil Na Todunga. Recently, the choreographer, judge and filmmaker took to his Instagram to announce the release of his upcoming music video, Dil Na Todunga, featuring Gupta and Karishma Lala Sharma. "#TeamRD is back with another soulful track to enthral you with the feeling of love. @blivemusic_in presents #DilNaTodunga," wrote Remo.

Remo D’souza also announced the release date of the song. Dil Na Todunga is all set to be unveiled on December 13. He added, "Stay tuned!." The song is created by MKB live music and is sung by Abhishek Dutt. While Rashmi Virag has given the lyrics, Uddipan Sharma has composed the song. The choreography is done by Rahul Shetty. Remo's wife Lizelle has co-produced the song with Varsha Kukreja.

Siddarth Gupta to star in Remo's upcoming song

Siddarth also took to his Instagram handle and shared the same post. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Remo D’souza is back with another soulful track to enthral you with the feeling of love” and the statement on the poster read, “The world is full of lies, but love is the ultimate truth”. As soon as the post was up, a user wrote, "All the best sid... I know this one will be a super hit too. very excited," whereas another fan penned, "I'm so so happy for you. can't wait for #DilNaTodunga."

Previously, Siddarth Gupta was seen in the songs, Vaaste and Besharam Bewaffa. His charisma in the songs garnered praises from many. While his chemistry with Divya Khosla Kumar in Besharam Bewaffa was loved by fans, his song titled Vaaste, alongside Dhvani Bhanushali surpassed a billion views. Besharam Bewaffa released a week ago and touched #Trending on YouTube. The video hit 52M views online. "#besharambewaffa has hit 50 million-plus views within a week! This song is unstoppable!! So blessed," wrote Siddarth on Instagram.

