Terence Lewis Says His Confidence Levels Are At 'Kanye West' These Days, See Post

Terence Lewis, the eminent dancer and choreographer, uploaded a picture of him in a plain yet elegant attire on his Instagram handle. The image that can be seen below has the ace choreographer sporting a grey high-neck full sleeve T-shirt along with what seem to be sweatpants.

He completed his look with the help of his back loafers that have a golden pattern on them. Terence Lewis can be seen sporting a hairdo that he has only adopted recently. Through the post in question, the TV personality is trying to communicate that his confidence level matches that of American rapper/music producer Kanye West. One would think that the caption may have something to do with the actual Kanye West, but there's no discernable connection between the post that can be seen below and any pieces of Kanye West's news.

Also Read: Terence Lewis' Video 'slapping' Nora Fatehi's Back Leaves Twitter Divided

Here is the post:

The image that can be seen above is one of the three very recent Terence Lewis' photos on Instagram in what seems like winter attire. The three Terence Lewis' photos also seem like a part of a photoshoot about which not much is known to date. The dancer could be seen posing in a total of three distinct styles. One will also notice that his entire look is complemented with accessories such as his watch and an Anchor-shaped pendant. He captioned the pic, "Confidence level: Kanye West."

Also Read: Nora Fatehi And Terence Lewis Performs Moroccan Cultural Dance In New Promo; WATCH

Terence Lewis is very active on his Instagram handle. It is evident that the dancer/choreographer likes to show the contents of his wardrobe in their full glory. Frequently, Terence Lewis would also share a picture of himself moments before a big performance in order to showcase his attire. Typically, a snippet of the performance follows a post like that.

Also Read: Terence Lewis To Debut As Host On Flipkart Video’s ‘The Great India Dance Off’

He also likes to share hilarious videos of interactions between him and his fellow India’s Best Dancer judges, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Remo D’Souza through his Vlogs. Terence Lewis affectionately calls his Vlogging character Vlogestwari. Vlogs by Vlogeshwari are essentially a series of videos featuring Lewis.

Also Read: Terence Lewis Addresses Nora Fatehi's 'morphed' Video Row; Says 'Didn't Bother Much'

On the work front, Terence Lewis is currently serving as one of the judges on India’s Best Dancer, a show that has faced its fair share of challenges due to the pandemic. On the business front, Terence Lewis is also the owner of the “Terence Lewis Dance Company”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.