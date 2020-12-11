Remo D'Souza's Health Updates To Neetu Kapoor's COVID Results: Highlights Of The Day

On December 11, many high profile movies released on the digital platform. Take a look at the list of the news from the entertainment world in India that grabbed attention. From Remo D'Souza suffering a heart attack to Neetu Kapoor's COVID-19 test results. Read on for the day highlights.

Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'souza suffered a heart attack on December 11 and is currently in the ICU at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit," sources told PTI. "He's stable now and under observation," PTI sources added.

choreographer Remo D’Souza has suffered from a heart attack and is currently admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. He has undergone angioplasty surgery and is now stable and has also been shifted to the normal ward for further care. We wish him speedy recovery ðŸ‘ #remodsouza pic.twitter.com/mz4R4fa3lt — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) December 11, 2020



Neetu Kapoor tests COVID negative

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently celebrated the mother Neetu Kapoor's recovery from COVID by posting an update on her official Instagram handle. In the picture uploaded by the fashion designer, Riddhima Kapoor stated that Neetu Kapoor had been tested negative for COVID test. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni thanked the fans and followers of her mother for their good wishes and prayers.

Neha Sharma's photos (throwback) from Hawaii go viral

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma recently took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo tagging it as "This day last year". Last year at this time, Neha Sharma had spent her weekend in Hawaii. She shared the throwback photo from one of her beach days where is wearing a black bikini suit paired it with black shades.

Party videos of Nia Sharma & Arjun Bijlani go viral

Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani have worked together on multiple occasions in serials like Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjaavan. The two have always shared a great camaraderie and have remained friends off-camera. The actors were seen dancing and having a great time at one of their friends' birthday party, the videos of which were shared on Nia Sharma's Instagram story on December 9.

Shaheer Sheikh's pictures with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor go viral

Shaheer Sheikh recently took to Instagram to share a picture from Bhutan with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. In the pic, the couple is seen sitting at a high point in Bhutan's capital overlooking its monasteries and town. Under clear blue skies and with green mountains in the background, Shaheer captioned his post as - 'Thoda sabz, thoda aasmaan aur teri muskurahat.. #ikigai'.

Milind Soman's International Mountain Day post

Milind Soman recently took to Instagram to put a celebratory post for International Mountain Day. In the post, fans could spot the model doing a headstand in Kanchenjunga. Take a look at his post.

Latest Bollywood releases

Bollywood's most-awaited movie including Indoo ki Jawani, Durgamati and Torbaaz released today. The fans of romantic comedy can watch Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. While horror genre fans can watch Durgamati starring Bhumi Pednekar. While Sanjay Dutt and drama movie fans can watch Torbaaz that also released today.

Vidyut Jammwal surprises fans

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who turned 40 recently, surprised fans with the Kalari Chikitsa video. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video while explaining the philosophy of Kalari Chikitsa and described it as balancing all the seven systems of the body to achieve alignment and to heal. Take a look at his video.

Sanjay Dutt refuses to use body double

Released in 2018, the movie K.G.F. Chapter 1 garnered acclaims from the audiences. A second part of the movie is currently in production and features Sanjay Dutt as the villain Adheera. According to PR, Sanjay Dutt is currently filming in Hyderabad and is shooting for KGF Chapter 2, after he wrapped up filming for Bhuj. It is reported that in the movie K.G.F. Chapter 2 while shooting for the climax scene, the makers of the film insisted Sanjay Dutt use a body double, however, he insisted that he is in perfectly good shape and intended to perform the scenes himself. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 cast also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, and Raveen Tandon.

