Genelia Deshmukh Pays Tribute To Vilasrao Deshmukh With An Anecdote Of Her Son Riaan

Genelia Deshmukh recently took to her official social media handle to post a photo of her father-in-law and former CM of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. He passed away back in 2012 in Chennai and Tuesday marks his birth anniversary. In her social media post, Genelia paid her tribute to her late father-in-law and gave an anecdote on her son Riaan. Read further ahead for more details:

Genelia's Deshmukh's anecdote on Riaan as tribute

Genelia's Deshmukh took to her official Instagram handle on May 26, 2020, and posted a photo that featured herself standing in front of a huge Vilasrao Deshmukh statue memorial. In the caption, she talked about how one day Riaan's teacher had asked him about what he is proud of the most and he had replied that he is proud of his grandfather the most. She also talked about how the whole Deshmikh family misses Vilasrao Deshmukh every day and miss his presence.

She captioned this Instagram photo saying, "Riaan’s teacher asked him “What are you most proud of”... His answer was. “My Ajoba”.. You are our pride, Pappa... We feel your presence every day and know that you are looking after us wherever you are...

You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy Birthday, Pappa❤️." This post went on to garner over 86 thousand likes from Genelia Deshmukh's fans within an hour. Here is the post:

For the unversed, Genelia Deshmukh married Riteish Deshmukh back in the year 2012. She was last seen making a cameo appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's Mauli. Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh together have two children, a son and a daughter named Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh, respectively. Riaan Deshmukh is five years old. He was born in the year 2014, two years after the couple got married. Rahyl Deshmukh is three years old and was born back in the year 2016. Genelia Deshmukh is very fond of kids and is always seen sharing photos of her children on her official social media handle. Fans often praise these photos.

