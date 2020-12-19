Genelia Deshmukh Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Her Father; Fans React

Actor Genelia Deshmukh recently took to Instagram to pen a sweet and heartwarming note for her father on the occasion of his birthday. Genelia's sweet note left several of her fans in awe. They called it the 'cutest' and poured in several birthday wishes too. Take a look at Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram post below.

Genelia Deshmukh calls her dad 'A Hero' on his birthday

In the post, the actor was seen embracing her father as they both posed for a picture. Genelia sported a checked shirt that was blue in colour. On the other hand, her father donned a simple grey shirt. The duo gave their best smile for the picture that was oozing with love. Genelia Deshmukh's family consists of her father Neil D'souza, mother Jeanette, brother Nigel, husband Riteish Deshmukh and two children Riaan and Rahyl. She shares a very strong bond with her father.

Genelia penned a sweet wish for her dad. She expressed that every year on his birthday, Genelia feels she hasn't thanked her father enough for everything he has done for her. Later, she penned that he did not have to teach her. She just observed him as he lived and learnt from him.

She also called it the 'best education of her life' as she got to learn from 'the most amazing man'. Genelia penned, "You are literally my Hero in ordinary clothes with SuperHero powers..I love you to the moon and back Happy Birthday Pops". Take a look at Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram post below.

Fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting on Genelia Deshmukh's photos. They poured in several birthday wishes for her father. One of the fans commented, "Happy birthday kakaji", while another penned, "Daughter's first hero is always her father.... Happy Birthday..".

The others commented, "Happy Birthday to Meri pyaari chachi ke Pappa", "You are my favourite actress Mam since Sye Love you Mam", "Happy birthday uncle u really gave birth to a amazing and super cute girl (now woman). Loved the way you expressed your love towards your father." Have a look at some of the reactions below.

Fans' reactions

