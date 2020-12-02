Genelia Deshmukh Poses In White And Violet; Love-struck Fans Say 'You Look 16 Here'

On December 2, 2020, Genelia Deshmukh posted three pictures of herself on her official Instagram handle, posing in her white and violet rompers and a white shrug. Genelia Deshmukh's photos also had a message of self-love for her fans and followers. She also added credits for stylist Karishma Gulati and photographer Nupur Agarwal in her first picture in the dress.

Lots of fans commented on the posts with compliments on her dress and appreciated the style. Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh, who is also her husband Riteish Deshmukh’s sister-in-law, also commented on the post, saying that she looked very young in the pictures.

Genelia Deshmukh on Self-Love

A lot of fans reacted to Deepshikha’s comment where she said: “Vahini you look 16 here”. Some fans agreed with the comment, as in most of Genelia Deshmukh’s movies, she plays young characters. The comments on each of the three posts were flooded with heart and smiley reactions, while some of the followers posted comments like “There is no cosmetic to gain a beauty like yours.”

In one of Genelia Deshmukh’s photos, a fan also appreciated the caption put by the actor, which said, “Loving yourself isn’t vanity; it’s sanity”. She replied by saying “The caption is as beautiful as you”.

The whitish-lilac background in the images gives out the wintry vibes of lilac flowers. She used a subtle hairstyle, leaving her straight hair left open to fall behind her. She wore long, white needled earrings that reached her shoulders. All in all, the outfit inspired encouraging comments, and her friend Kanchi Kaul even asked “Which school?” because of how young the actor looked. Genelia Deshmukh's movies have also shown her in similar outfits.

Genelia Deshmukh on the professional front

On the work front, Genelia Deshmukh’s latest film with Harman Baweja, It’s My Life is likely to get a direct-to-TV release. She has previously appeared in movies such as Force, Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Chance Pe Dance, Jai Ho and Mere Baap Pehle Aap. Formerly known as Genelia D’Souza, she married Riteish Deshmukh in 2002 and presently has two children.

