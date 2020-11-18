Genelia Deshmukh Excited To Share Screen Space With Husband Riteish On A Game Show

Genelia D’Souza took to her Twitter handle to announce that she would soon be sharing screen space with husband Riteish Deshmukh. The actor revealed that she would be appearing on a digital game show called Ladies vs Gentlemen on the Flipkart app. Earlier, she had teased her fans about working on a new project and in the latest social media post mentioned that the “Wait is over! Get ready to pick your sides on LadiesvsGentlemen with me and Riteish.” Check out the tweet below:

Genelia Deshmukh's game show live now

The wait is over! Get ready to pick your sides on #LadiesVsGentlemen with me and @Riteishd . Watch, Play, WIN now on @flipkartvideo only on the Flipkart App pic.twitter.com/ACOxZkTxhZ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) November 18, 2020

Genelia and Riteish would be appearing on a digital game show where viewers can watch, play and win the game that the two would be hosting. As mentioned by Genelia, the game would be available to play on Flipkart app. According to the tweet, the game is available to play from November 18th, 2020.

Riteish Deshmukh shares the news as well

Riteish Deshmukh also took to his Twitter handle and shared the same news on his social media account. The actor wrote in his tweet that the game show will begin today where the real competition will begin. Check out the tweet by Riteish Deshmukh below:

Aaj Se hoga asli muquabla shuru! Catch me with @geneliad on #LadiesVsGentlemen. Watch, Play, WIN now on @flipkartvideo only on the Flipkart App pic.twitter.com/OKkwldo07a — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 18, 2020

Netizens react to Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh's gameshow tweet

Several netizens sent much love to the actor and mentioned in the comments about how excited they are about his new game show. A few people asked for more details about the game show and many other netizens mentioned that they would like to play the game. Check out some of the reactions by the netizens below.

Genelia D’Souza's movies

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh was previously seen on the big screen in the film Mauli, where she made a cameo appearance in the year 2018. Before that, the actor was seen in several movies like Force 2, Lai Bhaari and Jai Ho. In all the films, she made cameo appearances yet she received an IIFA Award for Outstanding Performance by a Regional Language Film for her performance in the movie Lai Bhaari that released in the year 2015.

