Genelia Deshmukh Shares Adorable Video On Son Kiaan's Birthday, Watch

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na fame Genelia D’souza took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, to share an adorable video of her and Riteish Deshmukh's son, Riaan Deshmukh, as he turns a year older today. The actor went on to share glimpses of Riaan right from his childhood until now. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet birthday wish for her dear son as she wrote all things nice. Netizens went quick enough to leave some sweet and adorable comments on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Genelia D’souza went on to share an adorable video for her son Riaan who has turned a year older today. In the video, the actor has gone on to share glimpses of him right from his childhood where he can be seen enjoying and entertaining everyone around him. The video starts off with Genelia talking to baby Riaan and then gives sneak peek of him having a video call, playing with his sibling, to enjoying in the waterfall with his father. One can also hear the song, Inna Sona from the movie Marjaavaan, playing in the background.

Along with the video, Genelia also penned a sweet birthday wish for Kiaan. She wrote, “I LOVE YOU RIAANâ¤ï¸ For me, today is a festival because it’s the day you choose me… Happy Birthday My Darling Baby Boy”. Check out the post below.

Also read | Riteish Deshmukh Urges Fans To Celebrate A 'Cracker Free' Diwali; Netizens Support Him

As soon as Genelia shared the post online, fans of the actor went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive likes and positive comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the video and the note in the post. While some went on to wish Kiaan in the comment sections. Many fans and celebs of the actor also went on to leave some sweet comments on the post and the adorable birthday wish. One of the users wrote, “He is so cute, happy birthday to himmm”. While the other one wrote, “this is super sweet. Lots of love”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | When Riteish Deshmukh Pranked Genelia & Called Off The Relationship Via Text Msg

Also read | When Riteish Deshmukh Texted Then-girlfriend Genelia About 'break-up' And It Went Haywire

Also read | Genelia Deshmukh Excited To Share Screen Space With Husband Riteish On A Game Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.