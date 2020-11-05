Genelia D'Souza And Harman Baweja's New Movie To Get A Direct-to-TV Release

Taran Adarsh is an Indian film critic and film trade analyst who is best known for sharing box office updates and announcements of new projects on social media. Recently, on his Instagram, he shared a post about the upcoming movie It’s My Life. His caption said that the movie stars Nana Patekar, Harman Baweja, and Genelia D’Souza. The film also stars comedian Kapil Sharma. This movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. The movie is set to premiere on Zee Cinema on November 29. It is a direct-to-TV release.

The movie is the remake of Bommarillu, a 2006 Telugu film. The original film narrates the story of a father and son and how their relationship changes over time. The father's excessive concern and interference in his son's life get overbearing for the latter, which results in the son harbouring bitter feelings. The film Bommarillu was directed and co-written by Bhaskar. This movie was his directorial debut. It was produced by Dil Raju. The film starred Siddharth, Genelia, Prakash Raj, and Jayasudha. After the success of the movie at the box office, it was remade in Tamil as Santosh Subramaniam, in Bengali as Bhalobasa Bhalobasa and in Odia as Dream Girl. Genelia also received her first Filmfare Award for her performance in Bommarillu. IMDb rates Bommarillu 8.2 out of 10.

Check out It's My Life movie trailer -

Genelia D’Souza is an Indian film actress and also a model who has appeared in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. She last appeared in a cameo appearance in the 2018 Marathi film Mauli for which she was also the producer. Her recent outing in Hindi films was the 2016 movie Force 2 starring John Abraham, which saw her in a guest appearance.

Harman Baweja is an Indian film actor, producer, and entrepreneur. His Bollywood debut was with Love Story 2050. His last appearance onscreen was in the film Dishkiyaoon, released in 2014, which did not get great reviews from critics but managed to do decent business at the box office, as per reports.

