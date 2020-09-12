Genelia Deshmukh Sends Birthday Wishes For Brother 'Nigu Pigu', Says 'Can Depend On You'

Actress Genelia Deshmukh shared an adorable picture with her younger brother Nigel D'Souza to celebrate his birthday on social media. Apart from the captivating picture, the actress also penned a lengthy note on Instagram while extending her wishes and showering her love on her little brother whom she calls “Nigu Pigu,” in the post.

Genelia Deshmukh's birthday wishes for brother Nigel D'Souza

In the picture, the two siblings can be seen hugging each other in admiration. While captioning the post, she expressed her feelings for her brother and shared how special he is for her a person. Genelia expressed her love for her “baby brother” and wrote that she loves him for all that Nigel does for her.

She further wrote that she can just depend on her brother without having to think of protocols, Genelia wrote that she feels special being his sister that she does not need validations from anyone. At last, she concluded the post and wrote that she is so content because he makes sure she wears her smile with great pride.

Read: Genelia Deshmukh's COVID Confession To Shweta's Recent Post; Here's What Happened Today

Read: Kichcha Sudeepa's Birthday: Genelia Deshmukh Wishes For Super Year; Riteish Sends Hug

The Masti actress is away from the spotlight these days and chooses to spend her time with family. On August 29, Genelia Deshmukh announced that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered from it after undergoing self-quarantine for 21 days. And now, the actor gave an insight into her fight against the virus.

While talking to Mid-Day, Genelia Deshmukh asserted that it was tough being away from husband Riteish and kids Riaan and Rahyl. In a brief conversation, she also talked about her battling loneliness. Genelia Deshmukh informed that the family, including Riteish Deshmukh, underwent COVID-19 tests at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, in the second week of August.

Adding more to the same, she said that the family was in close contact with someone who had tested positive, so they did the tests as a safety measure. Genelia recounted that she was sure she had not contracted the virus as she did not show any symptoms. But when she tested positive, it was surprising for her.

Read: Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Husband Riteish And Family Underwent COVID- 19 Tests In August

Read: Genelia Deshmukh Tests COVID -ve After 21 Days, Says, 'Test Early, Eat Healthy, Stay Fit'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.