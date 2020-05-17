Riteish Deshmukh's Most Melancholic Songs That His Fans Must Listen To

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the best actors in Bollywood. He has been choosing unique films since his debut and his choice of roles has been quite distinct. Riteish Deshmukh has done films where he is seen in negative roles he is also seen in comedy roles. For a matter of fact, he has also essayed female roles in his films. With his acting skills, he has won the hearts of his fans for a long time now. Apart from Hindi films, he has also worked in several Marathi films. In several films he has done over the years he has delivered several songs which remind you of your long lost love. Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh's most melancholic songs.

Riteish Deshmukh's most melancholic songs

This song is from the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. This song features Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia. Piya O Re Piya song has been sung by Atif Aslam and Shreya Ghoshal. The music is directed by Sachin Jigar and the lyrics are penned by Priya Panchal .

Dil De Diya Hai song is from the film Masti. It features Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Tara Sharma, Genelia D'Souza, and Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles. The song is sung by Anand Raj Anand. While the lyrics are penned by Sameer.

Awari is a song from the film Ek Villain. This film features Prachi Desai, Riteish Deshmukh & Sidharth Malhotra. The song was sung by Adnan Dhool, Momina Mustehsan. Whereas the music and the lyrics were given by Rabbi Ahmed and Adnan Dhool from SOCH Band.

Fake Ishq is a song from Housefull 3. Although the song has a comedy premise, it shows the sad truth of how much the lead heroes love the heroines of the film. The song is sung by Kailash Kher, Nakaash Aziz, and Altamash Faridi.

Shirt Da Button is a song from the film Kya Super Kool Hain Hum. This song comes in the film when the lead actors miss the loves of their life. This song features Neha Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and additional vocals and music were given by Meet Bros Anjjan.

