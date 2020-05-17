Riteish Deshmukh's 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya' Trivia: Here Is All You Should Know 

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. His choice of films since his debut has been quite distinct. Riteish Deshmukh has done films where he is seen in negative roles and he is also seen in comedy roles. As a matter of fact, he has also essayed female roles in his films. With his acting skills, he has won the hearts of his fans for a long time now. Apart from Hindi films, he has also worked in several Marathi films. One of his most loved films is 2012 film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. In this film, he was seen alongside hi wife Genelia D'Souza. Here are some trivial facts from the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya that you should know.

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Riteish Deshmukh's Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya was a 2012 film which was directed by Mandeep Kumar. The film was written by Abhijeet Sandhu, Dhieyo Sandhu. The movie is a love story of a rich taxi service provider and one of her father's employees. The girl Mini is played by Genelia D'Souza whereas Viren, the man she runs away with, is played by Riteish Deshmukh. Mini is a free-spirited girl and is being forced to marry. She takes advantage of Viren, who is there to get his money back as Mini's father has stolen it from him. Miny runs away with Viren and tells his father that she is been kidnapped so that both can go their separate ways after she gets her freedom and Viren gets his money back. But they eventually fall in love. After this, they are actually kidnapped by Viren's father who is a don. With twist and turns at different points, the movie is fun to watch. Here is the trivia of the film

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya trivia:

Both the lead characters of the film are actually married in real life.

The film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya was inspired by the 1997 Hollywood film, A Life Less Ordinary.

This film was the first film where the couple was actually seen as lovers in the film. This film was released after their marriage.

