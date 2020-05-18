Riteish Deshmukh & Celebs Who Are Making Most Of Quarantine With Their Little Ones

Amid the recent coronavirus pandemic, everyone is forced to stay indoors. Many of the Bollywood actors have been taking to social media too regularly update their fans about what they are up to during this time. Most actors are spending quality time with their loved ones now that they are home. Take a look at who all have been busy with their little ones during this quarantine.

ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh's Hit Movies With An Ensemble Cast; See Full List

Actors who are spending this quarantine with their children

Riteish Deshmukh took to social media a few days ago to share this adorable video of his son attending school via video conference. Riteish Deshmukh’s son is seen repeating rhymes and songs along with the teacher as he attends school. While stressing on the importance of distance education, the actor added in the caption, “Home Schooling / Distance Education is the need of the hour. Spend time with your children, you will learn as much just observing them”.

ALSO READ | Most Underrated Characters Of Riteish Deshmukh That Went Unnoticed

Sunny Leone shared this fun video from her jogging where she is seen running while also pushing a stroller with her son in it. Sunny Leone seemed to enjoy it though. She even captioned the video as “Weighted workout shirt 10kgs of extra weight while I’m running and pushing a stroller. Lol lockdown life”. Sunny Leone has been sharing various videos of what it is like to e locked down with her adorable little ones.

ALSO READ | Explore Sunny Leone's Jaw-dropping Massive Country-style LA Home On A 1 Acre Land

Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij have been busy making TikToks on social media during the lockdown. However, the star of most of their videos is their children who never fail to make an appearance. His children have been enjoying the fun while making these videos too and these are proof of it.

ALSO READ | Jay Bhanushali & Baby Tara Feature In A Fun Video, Fans Say 'her Cuteness Is Killing It'

Lisa Ray has been quarantining along with her family in their new house in Singapore. She has been sharing several pictures and videos of her adorable twins whom she fondly calls as Souffle. In this picture that she shared, her children are seen stepping out for a quick walk in the garden as they were masks to protect themselves. They are adorably even seen posing for the camera as their mom clicks their pictures along the walk.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.