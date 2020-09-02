Kichcha Sudeepa's Birthday: Genelia Deshmukh Wishes For Super Year; Riteish Sends Hug

On September 2, popular South actor Kichcha Sudeepa turned a year older as he will celebrate his 47th birthday. The actor, who is widely known for his work in Kannada film fraternity, also has a couple of Bollywood films in his repertoire. On the occasion of his 47th birthday, his friends and peers from Bollywood also showered love on the actor. The star couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, among many others, penned heartfelt wishes for him.

Kichcha Sudeepa's birthday

Taking to his Twitter handle, Riteish Deshmukh shared a couple of pictures featuring him along with the birthday boy. Adding caption to his post, Riteish wrote, "Actor, producer, director, host... is there anything this man can’t do. Wishing my dear friend @KicchaSudeep a rocking birthday and a great year ahead. Love you man- big big hug. #HappyBirthdaykicchasudeep".

Meanwhile, his actor-wife Genelia Deshmukh re-shared his Tweet and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear@KicchaSudeep .. Wishing you a super duper year ahead and all our best wishes to you Always"

Happy Birthday Dear @KicchaSudeep ..

Wishing you a super duper year ahead and all our best wishes to you Always https://t.co/7bgh02s7s2 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 2, 2020

Being one of 200 Twitter users who re-shared Riteish Deshmukh's birthday wishes for Kichcha Sudeepa, actor Rohit Bose Roy also wished birthday to the Eega actor. While mentioning that Sudeepa and Riteish look like brother, Rohit wrote, "Happy birthday". To complete his warm wishes, Roy also added a hug emoticon.

You guys look like brothers! Happy birthday @KicchaSudeep 🤗 https://t.co/IHXaJkKAJe — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) September 2, 2020

On the other side, Kichcha Sudeepa's Kotiggoba 3 co-star Aftab Shivdasani also shared a few BTS from the sets of the upcoming. In the pictures, the star cast of the film is seen posing with all smiling faces.

Showering love on Sudeepa, Aftab wrote, "Happy birthday my brother @KicchaSudeep , here’s wishing you love, happiness and great health always. (And maybe a little coffee too ) Have a great day filled with joy and love. Lovely memories of us shooting while shooting in Poland for #Kotiggoba3".

Happy birthday my brother @KicchaSudeep , here’s wishing you love, happiness and great health always. (And maybe a little coffee too 🥳) Have a great day filled with joy and love.

Lovely memories of us shooting 🔫 while shooting 🎥 in Poland for #Kotiggoba3 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/aM5XHZP4Nx — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) September 2, 2020

On the other side, the Dabangg actor also shared an emotional post for fans and friends, who poured heartwarming wishes. In a brief Instagram post, he requested fans not to step out and gather anywhere as there would be no celebrations. He also expressed the regret of not celebrating his birthday with fans this year.

