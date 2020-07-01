Genelia Deshmukh's Free-spirited Picture Leaves Fans Mesmerized By Her Natural Beauty

Genelia Deshmukh recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her pretty smile. She has also given some hope to her followers by assuring them that this difficult time will pass. The actor has received a lot of love from people for the happy picture, as expressed by them in the comments section of the post.

Genelia Deshmukh’s happy picture

Genelia Deshmukh has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting various engaging pictures and videos. The actor recently decided to cheer up the audience with a happy picture on social media. She posted a picture where she could be seen in a candid moment while spending some time by the sea. She could be seen sitting in a yacht while smiling with her chin up and hair, free. She can be seen dressed in a yellow jacket which goes well with the background of the picture. The photograph has also been rightly edited to give it a more dramatic look as a whole. It has also been set as the profile picture for Instagram. In the caption for the post, actor Genelia Deshmukh has written about the time that she misses during this quarantine period. She spoke about how those were the days but one must not lose hope at this point as this too shall pass with time. She also thanked husband Riteish Deshmukh for clicking the picture and making sure that she looks good in it. Have a look at the picture from Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram here.

A number of people can be seen commenting on the cheerful picture and the amazing aura that it gives out. Actors like Saiyami, Pooja Makhija, Shareen Manthri, and Shaira Ahmed Khan are amongst the many others who have decided to put a comment on the picture. They can all be seen complimenting her free-spirited nature and beauty. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Previously, actor Genelia Deshmukh had uploaded a fun video where she could be seen playing around with sand while a famous Baahubali song played in the background. She could be seen dancing around by stomping her feet across the sandy area, disturbing its peace and causing it to float all over the place. Genelia Deshmukh also had a piece of great advice for her followers in the caption for the post. She had written that whenever someone is happy, they must dance to express it. The video had received a lot of love from her followers in the comments section. Have a look at the post on Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram here.

