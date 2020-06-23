Genelia D'Souza Shares Video Revealing How Her Kids Adapted To Village Life

Genelia D'Souza and her husband Riteish Deshmukh, are far away from the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple and their kids are currently staying in the rural area of Latur. Even after Unlock 1, Genelia D'Souza is still staying away from the city and is currently living with family in their village home. Genelia D'Souza has even shared photos from her stay in Latur. She recently shared a video that showcased how her kids were dealing with their new village life.

Genelia D'Souza shares picture of her kids studying under a tree

Above is the video that was recently shared online by Genelia D'Souza. The video showcased how D'Souza's kids were spending their time during their stay in the village. Genelia D'Souza's video featured her children studying amidst nature, in a makeshift classroom underneath a giant tree.

In the caption for the video, Genelia D'Souza wrote that children were amazing and that they adapted to everything. The actor added that parents were always so lost, especially right now during the pandemic. Genelia D'Souza talked about how as a parent, she always worried about what world she was going to bring up her children in.

Genelia D'Souza added that she was brought up in the city, while her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, was brought up in both a city and village. Genelia D'Souza then stated that she always envied her husband and that she wanted her kids to be as close to nature as possible. The actor then revealed that she, her husband, and her kids were all living in their village for the past three months.

Genelia D'Souza then talked about how her kids discovered the makeshift classroom underneath the tree. She revealed that her kids were spending their time reading and writing underneath the tree. The actor stated that her kids were more aware of her surroundings and were more compassionate towards animals. Genelia added that as a parent, she was satisfied to see this happen.

On the work front, Genelia D'Souza has taken a break from full time acting. Over the past few years, she has made multiple cameo appearances but has not featured in any lead roles. Genelia D'Souza last featured in the 2018 Marathi film Mauli.

[Promo from Genelia D'Souza Instagram]

