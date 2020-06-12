Genelia D'Souza's Happy Dance Wins Internet; Kanchi Kaul Comments "FOMO"

Genelia D’Souza recently took to Instagram to express her state of mind at present. She put up a video where she was happily dancing in a dry and sunny area. She has also advised her fans to dance away whenever they feel joyous or happy about something. Her followers can be seen agreeing with the actor while also complimenting her in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Genelia D’Souza's happy dance post

Genelia D’Souza has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting entertaining content on her social media. The actor recently posted a fun video where she could be seen joyously dancing in the sand. The Telugu song Manohari from the film Baahubali can be heard playing in the background while she shows off her moves. She can be seen dressed in a workout zipper with a pair of green stretchy pants.

She can be seen kicking off the sand with a bright smile on her face throughout. Her attire indicated that she has been working out while spending some time amid nature. Genelia D’Souza starts off by simply disturbing the sand spreading it all around, as she jogs on top of it joyously.

By the end of the video, she is swinging her hands in the air and dancing to the tune. In the caption for the post, actor Genelia D’Souza has mentioned that one must dance whenever they feel delighted or happy about something. Have a look at the video posted on Genelia D’Souza’s Instagram handle here.

A number of people can be seen complimenting Genelia D’Souza for the uplifting video which has been putting a smile on their face. One of the many people to speak highly of her video has been actor Kanchi Kaul. She has written the slang “FOMO”, which refers to the Fear Of Missing Out, on the video. A few other people can also be seen talking about how they miss seeing Genelia D’Souza in Bollywood. Have a look at the comments on the video which is receiving much love from the netizens.

